Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS HAUL Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

Eleven members of an organised crime group have been convicted after plotting to recover half a tonne of cocaine worth an estimated £40 million from the sea off the south coast of England. The sophisticated operation involved 500kg of cocaine being dropped into international waters from a container ship before being collected by boat around 40 nautical miles south of The Needles, west of the Isle of Wight. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the drugs had been packaged in waterproof bundles fitted with GPS tracking devices, although the gang almost lost the consignment when the trackers failed.

Maritime Operation Planned in Secret

Investigators said David Paterson, 49, sailed from Haslar Marina in Portsmouth in August 2024 to recover the cocaine before it was transferred using a rigid-hulled inflatable boat. The NCA said David Jamieson, from Essex, posed as a legitimate businessman and purchased a maritime company to obtain access to a suitable vessel for the operation. Lewis Watts, also from Essex, helped coordinate the conspiracy by sourcing specialist equipment, arranging landing locations and managing finances. Both men were convicted of conspiring to smuggle cocaine.

Eleven Convicted

Also convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine were:

  • Jason Brown, from Liverpool
  • Harry Kennedy, from Liverpool

Adil Nolan, of Fazakerley, Liverpool, admitted helping recover the cocaine from the sea. Five others involved in the landing operation at Medmerry Beach were also convicted. Charlotte Blenman, 34, of Bournemouth, was cleared of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine but convicted of assisting an organised crime group.   Roy Harmer, Neil Pinchbeck, Thomas Stewart and Ricky Platt also admitted assisting an organised crime group.

Sentencing Dates Set

Those convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine are due to be sentenced on 5 November, while those convicted of assisting an organised crime group will be sentenced on 6 November.

NCA: ‘A Serious Loss for Organised Crime’

  Senior NCA investigating officer Jules Harriman said the convictions represented a major success against organised crime. He said:

“This is a serious loss for the organised crime group.

“We’ve prevented these toxic drugs from reaching UK streets where they poison people’s lives.”

Multi-Agency Investigation

The investigation was supported by Border Force, Merseyside Police, West Mercia Police, Hampshire Police and Sussex Police. The convictions come as the National Crime Agency releases a bonus episode of its Underworld podcast, examining how organised crime groups are increasingly using sophisticated maritime operations and concealment methods to smuggle cocaine into the UK.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

KNIFE POINT ROBBERY Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

UK News
Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

DENT IN THE CHAIN Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

WASTE BLAZE Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

MAJOR DIESEL LEAK M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

UK News
Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

PREDATORY OFFENDER Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

UK News
Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

PRISON DEATH Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

TABTOO AND GONE Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

ROAD RAGE Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

HEAD TURNER Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

COASTAL UPRISING New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

TWO YEARS ON Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

FLASHER PROBE Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

HEARTFELT THANKS Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

DRUGS HAUL Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

DEATH PROBE Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Watch Live