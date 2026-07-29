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NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

The Government has announced the appointment of two new members to the Board of Natural England, with both set to begin three-year terms from next month. The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that Kunle Barker and Tom Sleigh have been appointed to the board of the Government’s environmental adviser. Both appointments will commence on 1 August 2026 and run until 31 July 2029.

Appointments Made on Merit

Defra said the appointments were made on merit and in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments. The department added that political activity played no part in the appointment process and was not a barrier to selection.

Experienced Property and Sustainability Expert Joins Board

    Kunle Barker brings more than 20 years’ experience across the construction, housing, regeneration and sustainable development sectors. He is the co-founder of Natural Places, a consultancy and think tank focused on integrating nature into housing, regeneration and urban development. Mr Barker has advised government departments and industry bodies on housing and planning issues and is well known for his work as a property expert, writer and broadcaster, regularly contributing to television, national media and industry events, including Grand Designs Live and the Architects’ Journal.

Governance Specialist Appointed

Joining him on the board is Tom Sleigh, an experienced board leader and non-executive director with expertise in governance, planning and infrastructure. Mr Sleigh currently chairs the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee and serves as a Non-Executive Director of the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority. His previous roles include chairing the Barbican Arts Centre, where he oversaw major governance and renewal programmes, and he currently serves as chair of Norwich Theatre.

Supporting England’s Natural Environment

Natural England is a Non-Departmental Public Body established under the Natural Environment and Rural Communities Act 2006. It acts as the Government’s independent adviser on England’s natural environment, helping to conserve, enhance and manage landscapes, wildlife and natural habitats while supporting sustainable development. The appointments come as Natural England continues its work advising ministers on nature recovery, biodiversity, protected landscapes and environmental policy across England.

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