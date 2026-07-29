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MOWED DOWN Manhunt Underway After Two Police Officers Deliberately Struck by Van in South Lanarkshire

Manhunt Underway After Two Police Officers Deliberately Struck by Van in South Lanarkshire

Police have launched a major manhunt after two officers were deliberately struck by a van while carrying out enquiries at a property in South Lanarkshire. The incident happened at around 2.10pm on Saturday 25 July in Glen Avenue, Larkhall, where two Police Scotland officers, aged 41 and 43, were conducting enquiries.

Officers Hit by Van

Police say a white Renault Trafic van was deliberately driven at the officers, striking both men before speeding away from the scene. Emergency services attended and both officers were taken to hospital. One officer remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second has since been discharged. Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Van Found Abandoned

The van was later recovered abandoned in Kirkstyle Place, Glassford, prompting a large-scale police search involving specialist officers, local policing teams and roads policing units. Officers are now working to trace the driver, who is believed to have fled the area after abandoning the vehicle.

Suspect Description Released

Police Scotland has released a description of the suspect, who is believed to be:

  • A White man
  • Around 6ft tall
  • Wearing dark shorts
  • A grey jumper
  • A beige baseball cap

Investigators are keeping an open mind as to whether the suspect fled on foot or was picked up by another vehicle.

Public Appeal

Chief Superintendent Steven McAllister condemned the incident, describing it as a deliberate attack on police officers. He said the person responsible poses a significant risk to the public and urged anyone with information to come forward. Extra patrols have been deployed across Larkhall and surrounding communities as enquiries continue.

Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Larkhall or Glassford areas around the time of the incident and may have:

  • CCTV footage
  • Doorbell camera recordings
  • Dashcam footage

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1652 of 25 July 2026. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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