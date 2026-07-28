Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

A mother and her boyfriend have been convicted of murdering two-year-old Isabelle Rose Welsh following a trial that heard the toddler suffered horrific abuse at the hands of those entrusted with her care. Following a five-week trial at Teesside Crown Court, Alexandra Walker and her partner Harrison Simpson were today found guilty of Isabelle’s murder. Simpson was also convicted of sexual assault by penetration and child cruelty, while Walker was additionally found guilty of child cruelty. Both defendants have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Emergency Services Called to Home

Emergency services were called to an address in Hartington Close on 13 September 2025 after Isabelle suffered catastrophic injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics and hospital staff, the two-year-old died a few hours later. Jurors heard evidence that Isabelle’s short life was marked by sustained abuse and serious injuries inflicted while she was living with Walker and Simpson.

Family Pays Tribute

In a statement released following the verdicts, Isabelle’s family said:

“Isabelle should have had her whole life ahead of her, but she was taken from us in the most heartbreaking way.

“She was so loved and our lives will never be the same without her.

“While today’s verdicts cannot undo the pain caused or bring Isabelle back, it does mean justice has been served.

“We will remember Isabelle forever.”

“Justice Has Been Served”

Investigators and prosecutors described the case as one of the most heartbreaking they had encountered, telling the court that Isabelle had been robbed of the opportunity to grow up, reach childhood milestones and live the life she deserved. They also thanked the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and paid tribute to everyone involved in securing the convictions.

Sentencing to Follow

Walker and Simpson will return to court at a later date to be sentenced for their offences. The convictions bring to an end one of the region’s most harrowing child murder trials, with Isabelle’s family saying their daughter’s memory will live on despite the devastating loss they have suffered.