Major Fire Tears Through Leicester Church as Residents Told to Keep Windows Shut

Firefighters have battled through the night after a major blaze ripped through a church in Leicester, sending smoke across the city and prompting an urgent public safety warning. Emergency services were called to St Andrew’s Church on Jarrom Street shortly before midnight on Wednesday 29 July after multiple reports of a fire.

Residents Warned to Keep Windows Closed

As crews rushed to the scene, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service issued an alert to residents across the city. The fire service said:

“There is an incident on Jarrom Street in Leicester City, this is sending smoke over the city. Please keep windows and doors closed.”

The smoke plume was visible across parts of Leicester as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Church Roof Severely Damaged

In an update issued on Wednesday morning, the fire service confirmed crews had been tackling the fire throughout the night. A spokesperson said:

“Our firefighters have been battling to extinguish a fire at St Andrew’s Church throughout the night, after multiple calls came in before midnight.

“Thankfully, there have been no casualties and all persons have been accounted for, but sadly the church roof is severely damaged.”

No Injuries Reported

Fire officials confirmed there were no casualties and everyone believed to have been at the church has been accounted for. However, the blaze has caused significant damage to the building, with the roof suffering extensive destruction.

Investigation Expected

Firefighters remain at the scene as damping-down operations continue. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and an investigation is expected to take place once it is safe for investigators to enter the building. Residents are advised to continue following updates from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and keep windows and doors closed if affected by lingering smoke.