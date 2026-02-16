Thames Valley Police have issued an urgent appeal after an attack at a Slough football match left several fans injured.

Violence Breaks Out at Slough Town Game

At around 5:15 pm on 15 November 2025, trouble erupted during the FA Trophy clash between Slough Town and Gloucester City at Arbour Park. A group of away fans launched an unprovoked assault on home supporters, leaving some with injuries. One victim needed medical treatment for a leg wound.

No Arrests Yet – Police Want to Talk to This Man

Officers have yet to make any arrests but have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise the man in the image, or if this is you, please contact us immediately,” said Detective Constable Bryan Groves. “We believe this person may hold vital information that could help our investigation.”

How to Help

Contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online with reference 43250584203.

Wish to remain anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

The community’s help is crucial to bringing the culprits to justice and keeping football safe for all fans.