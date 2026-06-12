Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

Five men have been arrested following a large-scale violent brawl in Anfield, Liverpool, where one man was stabbed in the face. The incident occurred near the junction of Oakfield Road and Walton Breck Road just after 12:45 PM. Emergency services rushed to the scene, providing treatment before the victim was taken to hospital. The man’s condition remains unknown.

Swift Police Response

Officers quickly intervened to control the chaos, detaining five young men aged 19 and 20 from locations including Buckinghamshire, Wigan, and Galway. They are being held on serious charges including Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed weapon.

Crime Prevention Orders Enforced

Following the violent outbreak, police implemented two strict crime prevention orders across Anfield. These emergency rules give officers stronger stop-and-search powers and allow them to disperse large groups to prevent further violence.

Heightened Police Presence

Residents can expect a visible and increased police presence throughout the evening as the investigation continues. Authorities are committed to maintaining order and deterring further incidents.

Witness Appeal

Detectives have appealed to anyone who saw the brawl or has dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact police on 101 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.