Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE BRAWL Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

Five men have been arrested following a large-scale violent brawl in Anfield, Liverpool, where one man was stabbed in the face. The incident occurred near the junction of Oakfield Road and Walton Breck Road just after 12:45 PM. Emergency services rushed to the scene, providing treatment before the victim was taken to hospital. The man’s condition remains unknown.

Swift Police Response

Officers quickly intervened to control the chaos, detaining five young men aged 19 and 20 from locations including Buckinghamshire, Wigan, and Galway. They are being held on serious charges including Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed weapon.

Crime Prevention Orders Enforced

Following the violent outbreak, police implemented two strict crime prevention orders across Anfield. These emergency rules give officers stronger stop-and-search powers and allow them to disperse large groups to prevent further violence.

Heightened Police Presence

Residents can expect a visible and increased police presence throughout the evening as the investigation continues. Authorities are committed to maintaining order and deterring further incidents.

Witness Appeal

Detectives have appealed to anyone who saw the brawl or has dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact police on 101 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

CHILD EXPLOITATION Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

UK News
Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

COURT JUSTICE Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

DEEP FAKE CRIME Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

UK News
Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

STABBING CHAOS Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

POLICE APPEAL Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

DRINK DRIVING Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

META MELTDOWN Facebook Outage Hits UK and Worldwide Users Amid Global Access Failure

UK News
Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

HIT AND RUN Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

SCHOOL SHUTDOWN Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

HARSH SENTANCE Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

MIGRANT CRISIS Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

HEAD ON SMASH Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Breaking News, UK News
Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Breaking News, UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News

Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

CORUPTION PROBE Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

LEADERSHIP UPROAR Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

UK News
Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

UK News
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

ANIMAL ATTACK Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Watch Live