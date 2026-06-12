Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

Sussex Police have arrested three men following a firearm discharge in Sidley, Bexhill, late on 8 June. The disturbance led to a linked vehicle incident on Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, in the early hours of 9 June. Officers launched a major investigation into the events.

Key Arrests Made

A 21-year-old man from Hellingly is held on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. A 40-year-old man from Bexhill faces charges of assisting an offender, and an 18-year-old Bexhill man has been bailed after firearm and drug supply allegations.

Suspect Update

One 36-year-old man has been released from custody.

A 26-year-old man remains under arrest.

A 21-year-old man has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 23-year-old man remains in custody.

Ongoing Complex Probe

Leading the inquiry, T/Detective Superintendent Jay Mendis-Gunasekera described it as an “active and complex” case. Police are conducting thorough enquiries while maintaining a heightened presence amid community concerns.

Urgent Police Appeal

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the Sidley Green disturbance or vehicle movements between Bexhill and Hastings to come forward. CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or phone footage could be crucial. “No piece of information is too small,” said Mendis-Gunasekera. Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Maxim. Anonymous tips can be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.