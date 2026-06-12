Facebook Instagram Outage Logs Users Out Worldwide

On Friday afternoon, June 12, millions of social media users across the UK, the Netherlands, and the Philippines were unexpectedly logged out of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. The Meta-owned platforms experienced widespread disruptions, leaving users unable to load content, send direct messages, or access notifications. The outage sparked fears of account hacks before technical issues were confirmed.

Widespread User Lockout

Reports flooded in as users found themselves suddenly logged out of their Facebook and Messenger accounts without warning. Instagram users complained of frozen feeds and malfunctioning search tools. Many took to alternative platforms to check if others were affected, highlighting the global scale of the disruption.

Account Safety Concerns

Initial confusion caused panic among users who feared their accounts had been hacked. Comments on social media included:

“For a minute there, I thought I was hacked.”

“Facebook and Instagram are both down for me. Won’t load my notifications or allow me to like or comment on stuff or even load messages.”

Multi-service Interruption

Problems extended beyond Facebook and Instagram, with Messenger and other Meta services also affected. The exact cause remains unknown, though previous outages were linked to internal technical issues within Meta’s servers.

User Advice Amid Outage

Meta has not issued an official statement yet, but users are advised not to repeatedly change passwords or alter account settings during the outage to avoid further complications. The situation remains ongoing as people await a full service restoration.