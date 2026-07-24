Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Running Down Teen on Stolen E-bike

A 60-year-old man has been jailed for at least 16 years after using his car to deliberately run down and kill a 15-year-old boy riding a stolen electric bike in Greater Manchester. Terrence King was convicted of murdering Devon Simmonds-Caines following a two-week trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. The fatal collision happened on Rowrah Crescent, Middleton, shortly before midday on 22 July 2025.

Teen killed after e-bike theft

The court heard that moments before the collision, Devon and another teenager had stolen a £3,000 electric bike from another boy on the Langley Estate. CCTV and doorbell camera footage showed Devon riding the bike away before King began pursuing him in his car. Prosecutors told the jury that King’s actions were not an attempt to recover the stolen bike, but instead a deliberate act of revenge. At around 11.55am, he steered his vehicle directly into the teenager. The impact threw Devon into the air, causing catastrophic injuries. He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Jury convicts of murder

King admitted manslaughter but denied murdering the teenager. Following a two-week trial, jurors rejected his account and found him guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment, meaning he will serve a minimum of 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.

Police: “He deliberately drove into Devon”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Duncan Thorpe, of Greater Manchester Police, said the evidence demonstrated King had intentionally used his car as a weapon. He said King “deliberately drove his car into Devon”, inflicting the fatal injuries that claimed the teenager’s life.

Family continue to grieve

The case has highlighted the tragic consequences of vigilantism, with the court making clear that King took the law into his own hands rather than contacting police after the e-bike theft. While the theft of the bike formed part of the background to the incident, prosecutors said nothing justified the deliberate use of a car against a child. The conviction brings criminal proceedings to a close, although Devon’s family continue to mourn the loss of the 15-year-old.