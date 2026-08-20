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ESCAPED CUSTODY Drill rapper jailed after escaping custody twice in a week before being found in France

Drill rapper jailed after escaping custody twice in a week before being found in France

A drill rapper who escaped from custody twice in the space of a week before fleeing to France has been handed an additional prison sentence.

Daniel Boakye, 21, who performs under the name Dsavv, pleaded guilty to two offences of escaping lawful custody and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to 10 months in prison.

The sentence will run consecutively to a six-year term he is already serving for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Boakye first escaped after being taken from HMP Feltham to West Middlesex University Hospital on February 9.

He had been serving a sentence imposed in 2023 after being convicted as part of a gang involved in knifepoint robberies in which victims were forced to hand over cryptocurrency worth around £115,000.

The court heard that Boakye had been taken to hospital after concerns he may have swallowed pills.

At around 3am, he asked to use the toilet and was placed in escort handcuffs attached to a prison guard.

Prosecutors said he managed to slip free from the restraint, concealed his wrist beneath a blanket and ran from the hospital.

Two guards chased him through the car park and along the road but lost sight of him.

Boakye was found two days later at an address in Thamesmead, where officers arrested him as he attempted to get over a garden fence.

But days later, he escaped again.

After his arrest, officers became concerned Boakye had swallowed a substance and he was taken to Lewisham Hospital.

On February 15, he was being returned from an X-ray in a wheelchair without handcuffs when he suddenly ran from the chair, fled downstairs and escaped into the hospital car park.

Police launched an extensive search involving CCTV enquiries and house-to-house work, but he remained at large.

An Interpol Red Notice was eventually issued.

Boakye was arrested 16 days later in La Bouëxière in Brittany, France, on March 3.

The court heard that investigators still do not know precisely how he left the UK or entered France.

While on the run, Boakye also appeared in a rap video in which he referenced breaking out of custody and celebrated being free.

Prosecutors told the court that a deportation order requiring Boakye to be sent to Ghana had been a factor behind his decision to escape.

He had lived in the UK from childhood and told the court he feared being sent to Ghana because he had no family there.

His barrister said Boakye had gone to France because he had relatives living there and now regretted his actions.

Woolwich Crown Court heard that Boakye has 19 previous convictions, including offences involving knives and robberies.

Judge Charlotte Welsh acknowledged the pressure he had been under over his immigration status but said his escapes had posed a risk to the public because of his history of violent offending.

Boakye remains subject to a deportation order once his prison sentence has been completed.

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