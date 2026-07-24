Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

A former Hampshire police inspector has been jailed for 10 years after abusing his position to carry out unwarranted strip searches and sexually assault vulnerable men at police stations over an eight-year period. Gerard Hutchings, 67, of Wingrove Road, Ashurst, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 July after being convicted of multiple sexual offences and misconduct in public office. The court heard Hutchings subjected 18 male victims, aged between 17 and 31, to unnecessary strip searches while they were at police stations to receive cautions or reprimands for relatively minor offences.

Abuse carried out over eight years

The offences took place between 1999 and 2007 at police stations across Hampshire, including locations in the New Forest and the north of the county. During the bogus searches, Hutchings sexually assaulted some of the men. He denied 11 charges, including indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, claiming the searches were intended to deter the men from future offending. However, following a trial earlier this year, a jury found him guilty on all counts. He had previously admitted 17 counts of misconduct in public office.

Victims describe lasting trauma

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard emotional victim personal statements detailing the long-term impact of Hutchings’ abuse. Victims described how the offences had affected their ability to trust others, damaged relationships and destroyed their confidence in policing and figures of authority. On his release from prison, Hutchings will be subject to sex offender notification requirements for life.

Previous conviction

The court also heard that Hutchings had previously been jailed in 2008 for 16 months after admitting 11 misconduct in public office offences relating to similar behaviour in 2007. He was dismissed from Hampshire Constabulary that same year following a fast-track disciplinary process.

Fresh investigation uncovered more victims

The latest prosecution followed a new investigation launched in 2020, after another man reported being subjected to a similar strip search in 2005. Detectives from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Operation Marmion, which investigates non-recent sexual abuse within institutions, carried out an extensive review. Officers cross-referenced Hutchings’ police notebook with force records and identified 373 people who had come into contact with him while in custody. Each individual was visited by detectives, who used a non-leading questionnaire to establish whether they had experienced any abuse. The enquiries led to a further 17 victims coming forward to provide detailed video evidence.

“People like Hutchings have no place in policing”

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Southey praised the victims for their courage throughout the investigation and trial. He said:

“I want to commend all the victims in this case for the courage they have shown during the investigation and the trial.

“It has been incredibly difficult for them to revisit a traumatic event in their past that no-one should have had to experience.

“Hutchings exploited the trust placed in him to commit appalling offences against these young men. His actions have had a profound and lasting impact on them. I am deeply sorry for the suffering they have endured.

“To be clear, people like Hutchings have no place in policing. When his offences first came to light in 2007 he was quickly sacked and faced a prosecution.

“No sentence can undo what Hutchings did, but I hope it provides some comfort to know that he is now facing the consequences of his actions.”

The case marks the conclusion of one of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s most significant investigations into historic abuse committed by a serving police officer.