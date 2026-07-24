Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

A serving Surrey Police officer has been handed a two-year restraining order after being convicted of stalking a woman by secretly placing an electronic tracking device on her car. PC Jake Mullarkey, 35, was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 July, having been found guilty of stalking following a trial on 24 June. The officer was also ordered to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Tracking device hidden in victim’s car

The court heard that the victim contacted police on 27 July 2024 after discovering an electronic tracking device concealed in her vehicle. She told officers she believed she was being stalked by Mullarkey. The following day, the officer was arrested and has since been suspended from Surrey Police. Investigators found the tracking device wrapped in black tape and hidden inside the wheel well in the boot of the victim’s car.

The officer claimed the device was for “safety”

During the trial, Mullarkey admitted placing the tracker on the vehicle but claimed he had done so because he was concerned for the woman’s safety. However, District Judge Teresa Szagun rejected that explanation. The judge noted that Mullarkey’s decision to travel to Germany for the Euro 2024 final undermined his claim that he was genuinely concerned about the victim’s welfare.

More than 600 checks on the victim’s movements

Evidence presented to the court revealed data from Mullarkey’s mobile phone showing he accessed the tracking application’s location data more than 600 times between 14 July and 27 July 2024. Officers also discovered a second magnetic vehicle tracker in his possession, while emails recovered during the investigation showed he had ordered another tracking device.

Misconduct proceedings to follow

Surrey Police confirmed that misconduct proceedings will now take place to determine whether PC Mullarkey breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour expected of police officers. The force said the disciplinary process will begin following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings. The restraining order prohibits Mullarkey from contacting the victim for the next two years.