Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing near Walderslade. Kent Police were called to Spenlow Drive, Boxley, at around 9.45pm on Monday 20 July following reports of an assault. A man in his 30s sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Armed police arrests

Following enquiries, armed officers arrested a 28-year-old man in London Road, West Malling, at around 1.10am on Tuesday 21 July. A second suspect, aged 26, was arrested later the same day at Tonbridge Police Station.

Two men charged

On Wednesday 22 July, Ronnie Welsh, 28, of Old Orchard Lane, Leybourne, and Alfie Welsh, 26, of Drayton Close, High Halstow, were both charged with:

Grievous bodily harm with intent

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Ronnie Welsh was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Court appearance

Both men appeared before West Kent Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 July, where they were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 21 August.

Police appeal continues

Kent Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/118216/26.