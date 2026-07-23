Alleged Serial Predator Carried Out String of London Underground Sex Attacks Before Two Murders, Court Told

A man accused of murdering two women and raping a third carried out a series of sexual assaults on women travelling on the London Underground before the alleged killings, a court has heard. The Old Bailey heard that Simon Levy, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted 10 women on London’s Tube network between October 2023 and May 2025 while he was under the supervision of probation services and violent sex offender monitoring teams. Prosecutors allege that six of those assaults took place during the period in which Levy is also accused of murdering two women and leaving a third victim for dead after allegedly raping and smothering her. Levy denies all the charges against him.

History of sexual offending

Jurors heard Levy had previously been convicted of sexual offences, including an attack on a woman at Camden Market in July 2018, for which he was convicted of sexual assault in 2021. He was also convicted of assault by penetration after repeatedly putting his hand down the trousers of a woman he met while travelling to Notting Hill Carnival, the court heard. While serving a prison sentence at HMP Brixton, Levy is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female prison officer by grabbing her as she walked past in April 2022. In total, prosecutors allege Levy committed 13 sexual attacks between 2018 and 2025.

Alleged rape and attempted murder

The prosecution alleges Levy raped and attempted to kill a 35-year-old woman in January 2024. The woman survived and later told police she believed she was going to die after Levy allegedly jumped on top of her, broke her collarbone and suffocated her. Levy denies charges including rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and non-fatal suffocation.

Two murder charges

The court heard Levy is accused of murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, whose body was found in the stairwell of a disused block of flats in Southwark on 17 March 2024. Prosecutors allege she died from neck compression and facial injuries. When arrested on 1 April 2024, Levy answered police questions with “no comment” before telling officers:

“It could be a case of mistaken identity, I don’t know what’s going on.”

He is also accused of murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, whose body was discovered behind a wall in a car park in Tottenham on 24 August 2024. The jury heard Ms Wilkins suffered 83 separate injuries to her head, face, body, arms and legs. When later arrested over her death, Levy allegedly told officers:

“No, there was no murder.”

Searches and material found

Following Levy’s arrest, detectives searched his home and allegedly recovered thousands of newspaper cuttings relating to serial killers, rapists and other notorious crimes. The jury heard the collection included articles concerning John Worboys, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, as well as reports on serial killers, child rape cases and the Manchester Arena bombing. Prosecutors also allege investigators found documents entitled “my sex record”, alongside material about prostitutes, chat-up lines and sexual positions. The court heard Levy had also carried out internet searches relating to sex, prostitution and London Underground maps.

Trial continues

Simon Levy denies:

Two counts of murder

Rape

Grievous bodily harm with intent

Non-fatal suffocation

The trial at the Old Bailey is continuing. As criminal proceedings remain active, Levy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.