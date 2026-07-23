Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Alleged Serial Predator Carried Out String of London Underground Sex Attacks Before Two Murders, Court Told

Alleged Serial Predator Carried Out String of London Underground Sex Attacks Before Two Murders, Court Told

A man accused of murdering two women and raping a third carried out a series of sexual assaults on women travelling on the London Underground before the alleged killings, a court has heard. The Old Bailey heard that Simon Levy, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted 10 women on London’s Tube network between October 2023 and May 2025 while he was under the supervision of probation services and violent sex offender monitoring teams. Prosecutors allege that six of those assaults took place during the period in which Levy is also accused of murdering two women and leaving a third victim for dead after allegedly raping and smothering her. Levy denies all the charges against him.

History of sexual offending

Jurors heard Levy had previously been convicted of sexual offences, including an attack on a woman at Camden Market in July 2018, for which he was convicted of sexual assault in 2021. He was also convicted of assault by penetration after repeatedly putting his hand down the trousers of a woman he met while travelling to Notting Hill Carnival, the court heard. While serving a prison sentence at HMP Brixton, Levy is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female prison officer by grabbing her as she walked past in April 2022. In total, prosecutors allege Levy committed 13 sexual attacks between 2018 and 2025.

Alleged rape and attempted murder

The prosecution alleges Levy raped and attempted to kill a 35-year-old woman in January 2024. The woman survived and later told police she believed she was going to die after Levy allegedly jumped on top of her, broke her collarbone and suffocated her. Levy denies charges including rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and non-fatal suffocation.

Two murder charges

The court heard Levy is accused of murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, whose body was found in the stairwell of a disused block of flats in Southwark on 17 March 2024. Prosecutors allege she died from neck compression and facial injuries. When arrested on 1 April 2024, Levy answered police questions with “no comment” before telling officers:

“It could be a case of mistaken identity, I don’t know what’s going on.”

He is also accused of murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, whose body was discovered behind a wall in a car park in Tottenham on 24 August 2024. The jury heard Ms Wilkins suffered 83 separate injuries to her head, face, body, arms and legs. When later arrested over her death, Levy allegedly told officers:

“No, there was no murder.”

Searches and material found

Following Levy’s arrest, detectives searched his home and allegedly recovered thousands of newspaper cuttings relating to serial killers, rapists and other notorious crimes. The jury heard the collection included articles concerning John Worboys, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, as well as reports on serial killers, child rape cases and the Manchester Arena bombing. Prosecutors also allege investigators found documents entitled “my sex record”, alongside material about prostitutes, chat-up lines and sexual positions. The court heard Levy had also carried out internet searches relating to sex, prostitution and London Underground maps.

Trial continues

Simon Levy denies:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Rape
  • Grievous bodily harm with intent
  • Non-fatal suffocation

The trial at the Old Bailey is continuing. As criminal proceedings remain active, Levy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

HORROR CAUGHT ON CAMERA Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

UK News
Burnham Orders Review of Early Prison Release Scheme After Outcry Over PC Andrew Harper Killers

TOTAL INSULT PC Andrew Harper’s Killers Could Be Freed Early Under Prison Release Scheme, Family Told

UK News
Andrew and Tristan Tate Face Dozens of New UK Charges as Extradition Battle Begins

BATTLE BEGINS Andrew and Tristan Tate Face Dozens of New UK Charges as Extradition Battle Begins

UK News
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

EBOLA ALERT UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

MAJOR HAUL Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

UK News
Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

TEEN ARREST Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

UK News
Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

HORRIFIC ATTACK Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

SCHOOL IN LOCKDOWN Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

UK News
Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

BRING HER HOME Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Murder After Man Lured to Luton Address and Fatally Stabbed

FATAL ATTACK Teenager Jailed for Murder After Man Lured to Luton Address and Fatally Stabbed

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Murder After Man Lured to Luton Address and Fatally Stabbed

Teenager Jailed for Murder After Man Lured to Luton Address and Fatally Stabbed

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

BT U-TURN BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

UK News
BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

UK News
Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

SERVICE STATION SHOCK Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

UK News
Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

UK News
“Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

HEART BREAKING “Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

UK News
“Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

“Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

ARMED POLICE DEPLOYED Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

UK News
Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing Non-Verbal Woman Last Seen Near Kentish Town Station

NON VERBAL Urgent Search for Missing Non-Verbal Woman Last Seen Near Kentish Town Station

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing Non-Verbal Woman Last Seen Near Kentish Town Station

Urgent Search for Missing Non-Verbal Woman Last Seen Near Kentish Town Station

UK News
Burnham Orders Review of Early Prison Release Scheme After Outcry Over PC Andrew Harper Killers

GROWING BACKLASH Burnham Orders Review of Early Prison Release Scheme After Outcry Over PC Andrew Harper Killers

UK News
Burnham Orders Review of Early Prison Release Scheme After Outcry Over PC Andrew Harper Killers

Burnham Orders Review of Early Prison Release Scheme After Outcry Over PC Andrew Harper Killers

UK News
Watch Live