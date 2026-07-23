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ARMED POLICE DEPLOYED Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

A man has been charged after armed police were called to reports of a person carrying a weapon in Mote Park, Maidstone. Kent Police said officers were alerted on the afternoon of Saturday 11 July following reports that a group of people had been threatened with a weapon in the popular park.

Armed officers deployed

Armed officers were immediately dispatched to Mote Park in response to the incident. When patrols arrived, members of the public told officers the suspect had already left the area. During a search of the scene, officers recovered an imitation firearm.

Suspect arrested

Following enquiries, officers identified and arrested a suspect a short time later. Clive Farquharson, 59, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Court appearance

Farquharson appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 July, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 10 August 2026. The charge relates to an allegation, and criminal proceedings are ongoing. Farquharson is entitled to a fair trial.

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