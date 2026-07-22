Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

The days of people checking the television schedule and planning their viewing habits around that could be coming to an end. Netflix and other streaming platforms have changed how we consume entertainment, with younger generations now used to having everything at their fingertips on demand.

Traditional British broadcasters have had to adapt to this new paradigm. While programme scheduling is still a thing, it appears that they are now gradually becoming streaming companies as well.

 

Entertainment Industry Now Made Up of Various Platforms

If you look at the wider entertainment industry, the norm is for content to be presented in the format of an on-demand platform. It’s not just television and film that come in this way either. In fact, the iGaming industry has played a big part in pushing varied content for people to choose from at their leisure.

For example, those who discover Paddy Power’s casino find that it’s packed full of slots from different genres, with games like Big Bass Blast and Triple Cash Boost to choose from. However, alongside just slots, there are also table games, live-streamed dealer games and a range of other options, meaning players don’t need to wait as they may have done in a physical casino in the past.

Netflix made this concept popular for television and film, and now there are countless streaming options for people to choose from. There are thousands of television shows and films available, meaning that it’s often far more convenient to watch in this way than wait for programmes to be shown at scheduled times. Music has gone in the same direction as well, with many people now using services like Spotify and Apple Music to listen to their favourite tracks.

Broadcaster Platforms Are No Longer Just for Catch-Up

When broadcaster platforms like BBC iPlayer and ITVX first came about as ITV Hub, they were primarily designed as catch-up tools for people who missed their favourite shows during their scheduled slots. These would be available for a certain length of time before being removed, but now it seems that the model is changing.

   

Many of the best programmes have remained on these platforms, meaning that people can easily watch many of the original series from these broadcasters any time. It’s even possible to go back years and watch classic programmes, so it could be argued that these services now act in the same way as platforms like Netflix.

British broadcasters may not be able to match the budgets or scale of the biggest streaming giants, but they do have some advantages. One thing that works in their favour is that they have a strong connection to British life, and most of the content is relatable to people in the country. They also have a lot of coverage of major live events, such as the World Cup and general elections.

It’s clear that the main British broadcasters have looked at Netflix and other streaming services and realised that if you can’t beat them, join them. By adapting to this new entertainment model, they have a good chance of survival long into the future.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

FATAL BLAZE Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

UK News
Police Plead With Public to Stop Misusing 999 as Emergency Calls Reach Record Levels

RECORD LEVELS Police Plead With Public to Stop Misusing 999 as Emergency Calls Reach Record Levels

UK News
How Payment Routing Works Inside White-Label Payment Processing Platforms

How Payment Routing Works Inside White-Label Payment Processing Platforms

UK News
Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

FLASHER PROBE Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

BREAD AND WATER Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

UK News
Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

SHARP RISE Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News

Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

MAJOR HAUL Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

UK News
Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

PAYRISE Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

HORROR CAUGHT ON CAMERA Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

UK News
Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

PRISON SENTANCE Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead with Serious Injuries in Bolton

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead with Serious Injuries in Bolton

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead with Serious Injuries in Bolton

Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead with Serious Injuries in Bolton

UK News
Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

SCHOOL IN LOCKDOWN Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

UK News
Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

UK News
Watch Live