Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Labour MP Andy Slaughter has been appointed as the new Solicitor-General for England and Wales following a government reshuffle by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The Hammersmith and Chiswick MP succeeds Ellie Reeves, who has been promoted to Attorney-General, replacing Lord Hermer as the Government’s chief legal adviser.

Experienced barrister

Before entering Parliament, Mr Slaughter qualified as a barrister in 1993 and practised at the Bar for more than a decade. He was first elected to Parliament in 2005 and has since held a number of frontbench and parliamentary roles. His legal background is expected to be central to his new responsibilities as Solicitor-General.

Deputy to the Attorney-General

The Solicitor-General serves as the deputy to the Attorney-General, who is the Government’s principal legal adviser. While the Attorney-General attends Cabinet meetings, the role is not a full Cabinet position. The Solicitor-General assists in providing legal advice to ministers, oversees aspects of the prosecution system and supports the Law Officers in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Historic office

The office of Solicitor-General is one of the oldest offices of the Crown, with its origins dating back to at least 1461. The position has played a key role in advising successive governments on legal matters for more than five centuries.

Salary

As Solicitor-General, Mr Slaughter will receive an annual salary of £142,106, made up of his MP’s salary of £93,104 together with an additional ministerial allowance. His appointment forms part of a wider reshuffle of the Government’s senior legal team following the promotion of Ellie Reeves to Attorney-General.