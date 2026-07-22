Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PAYRISE Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Labour MP Andy Slaughter has been appointed as the new Solicitor-General for England and Wales following a government reshuffle by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The Hammersmith and Chiswick MP succeeds Ellie Reeves, who has been promoted to Attorney-General, replacing Lord Hermer as the Government’s chief legal adviser.

Experienced barrister

Before entering Parliament, Mr Slaughter qualified as a barrister in 1993 and practised at the Bar for more than a decade. He was first elected to Parliament in 2005 and has since held a number of frontbench and parliamentary roles. His legal background is expected to be central to his new responsibilities as Solicitor-General.

Deputy to the Attorney-General

The Solicitor-General serves as the deputy to the Attorney-General, who is the Government’s principal legal adviser. While the Attorney-General attends Cabinet meetings, the role is not a full Cabinet position. The Solicitor-General assists in providing legal advice to ministers, oversees aspects of the prosecution system and supports the Law Officers in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Historic office

The office of Solicitor-General is one of the oldest offices of the Crown, with its origins dating back to at least 1461. The position has played a key role in advising successive governments on legal matters for more than five centuries.

Salary

As Solicitor-General, Mr Slaughter will receive an annual salary of £142,106, made up of his MP’s salary of £93,104 together with an additional ministerial allowance. His appointment forms part of a wider reshuffle of the Government’s senior legal team following the promotion of Ellie Reeves to Attorney-General.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Politics

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

ROAD CLOSURE A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

UK News
Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

GROSS CONDUCT Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

UK News
Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
£500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

FERAL YOBS £500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boys Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16

FIND THEM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boys Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Ann Widdecombe as Murder Investigation Continues

ACTIVE AVENUE Inquest Opens Into Death of Ann Widdecombe as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

PROBE LAUNCHED Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

UK News
Seven Fire Engines Rush to Blaze at Paignton Railway Station as Train Services Suspended

STATION BLAZE Seven Fire Engines Rush to Blaze at Paignton Railway Station as Train Services Suspended

UK News
Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

LARGE SMOKE PLUME Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

UK News
How Software Providers Impact the Online Casino Games You See on Operating Sites

How Software Providers Impact the Online Casino Games You See on Operating Sites

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

BREAD AND WATER Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News

Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Watch Live