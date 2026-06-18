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WICKED FRAUD Martin Chubb jailed for stealing £22k from elderly mother’s care funds

Martin Chubb jailed for stealing £22k from elderly mother’s care funds

Martin Chubb, 59, from Newbury, was jailed for stealing thousands of pounds from his elderly mother while acting under a Lasting Power of Attorney. At Reading Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison on 11 June.

Trusted Role Abused

Chubb had been granted Lasting Power of Attorney to manage his mother’s property, finances, health, and welfare. Between August 2024 and January 2025, he diverted £22,790 from her account to fund his wedding, holidays, clothes, and drugs.

Family Uncovers Fraud

The illegal activity was exposed when the victim’s other son noticed financial irregularities and alerted authorities. Police investigation revealed Chubb initially stole £43,790, some of which was later repaid.

Impact On Care Payments

As a result of the theft, Chubb’s mother was left unable to pay her care home fees, putting her well-being at risk. Thames Valley Police’s Central Fraud Unit arrested Chubb on 20 January and charged him the following day.

Police Condemn Betrayal

“No mother should ever have to face the fact that their own child abused that power,” said Detective Sergeant Georgina Adey. “Chubb got greedy and the ease of which he could defraud his mother lured him in to take more and more.”

Detective Sergeant Adey added that these types of fraud cases, involving Lasting Power of Attorney, are heartbreakingly common, and praised the sentence as a strong deterrent against exploitation.

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