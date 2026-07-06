Cafe Monde Fire Closes The Square Winchester with Major Emergency Response

A fire broke out at Cafe Monde in Winchester at 6.30am, triggering a large-scale emergency response and the full closure of The Square. Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended with over 50 fire crew and ten fire engines. The blaze, compounded by the building’s ancient wooden beams, posed significant risks, including falling tiles and debris, making the area unsafe for the public.

Massive Fire Response

Firefighters faced challenging conditions due to the cafe’s old wooden structure, requiring extensive efforts to control the blaze.

Area Remains Closed

Authorities have closed The Square completely as hazards from charred roofs and falling debris continue, advising the public to avoid the area if possible.

Impact On Local Businesses

The fire has severely affected local traders, particularly small independent shops in the vicinity, prompting concern and sympathy from emergency services.

Safety Warnings Issued

Officials warn that the immediate vicinity of Cafe Monde remains unsafe for some time due to risks from building damage and debris.