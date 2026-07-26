Young Boy Dies After Collision Near Northwood Station

A child has reportedly died following a serious collision involving a van near Northwood Underground Station on Sunday evening.

Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, were called to Joel Street, close to Northwood Station, shortly after 9.20pm following reports of a road traffic collision.

A major emergency response was launched, with police closing the road while paramedics and specialist trauma teams treated the casualty.

Witnesses at the scene have reported that the collision involved a van and a young boy. It has been claimed the child was struck after the vehicle reversed while he was crossing the road.

The boy is understood to have suffered critical injuries and has reportedly died.

Specialist collision investigators remain at the scene and a police cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police have not yet officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident, and no formal details about the victim or the driver involved have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. UKNIP has contacted the Metropolitan Police for a statement and will update this article as soon as further information is released.