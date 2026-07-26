Strictly Come Dancing Unveils Five New Professional Dancers for 2026 Series

Strictly Come Dancing has announced five new professional dancers who will join the hit BBC One show when it returns to screens this September. The BBC confirmed that Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita will make their debut on the famous Strictly ballroom floor for the upcoming series. The new additions will join the programme’s professional line-up as preparations continue for another season of glitz, glamour and celebrity competition.

New Faces Join the Ballroom

Each of the five dancers brings a wealth of experience from the world of competitive and professional dance and will be hoping to impress viewers when the new series gets underway later this year. It has not yet been confirmed which of the new professionals will be paired with celebrity contestants.

BBC Welcomes New Professionals

Jo Wallace, Senior Commissioning Editor for BBC Entertainment, welcomed the latest additions to the show. She said: “These brilliantly talented dancers are five more reasons why the new series is not to be missed.” The announcement is expected to build anticipation ahead of the launch of the new series, with fans eagerly awaiting the reveal of this year’s celebrity contestants and professional pairings. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in September 2026.