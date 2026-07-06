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Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

Firefighters are currently battling a significant fire involving four properties in The Square, central Winchester. The blaze, which broke out earlier today, has mobilised ten fire engines and specialist crews. Emergency services are urging the public to avoid the area and keep surrounding roads clear to allow safe access.

Large-scale Fire Response

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that ten engines are at the scene, working hard to control the major blaze. Among the buildings affected is a café, highlighting the potential impact on local businesses and residents.

Emergency Service Appeal

Authorities have called on members of the public to steer clear of The Square while firefighting efforts continue. This precaution is vital to ensure emergency vehicles can operate without obstruction and manage the incident efficiently.

Ongoing Incident Updates

A fire service spokesperson said: “We are currently responding to a significant fire involving four properties in The Square, Winchester. Ten fire engines and specialist resources are in attendance, with firefighters working to bring the incident under control.” They added that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Public Cooperation Appreciated

The fire service thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during the incident, emphasising the importance of clear roads and safe environments for emergency workers.

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