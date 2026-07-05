Cricklade Pet Shop Owner Killed in Lydiard Plain Head-On Crash Investigated as Murder

Wiltshire Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on the B4696 Lydiard Plain near Royal Wootton Bassett on Tuesday 30 June as a suspected murder. The victim, Barbara Mullaney, the owner of a pet shop in Cricklade, died at the scene after an impact between an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Tragic Fatal Collision

Barbara Mullaney was driving the Peugeot when it collided head-on with the Vauxhall Astra. A teenage girl, who was a passenger in the Astra, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Suspect Re-arrested

The 43-year-old man driving the Vauxhall was initially arrested on driving offences. After being discharged from hospital, police re-arrested him on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the black Vauxhall Astra in Cricklade High Street, Purton High Street, or nearby areas on 30 June to contact Wiltshire Police.

Public Safety Update

Officers have confirmed there is no wider risk to the public. An Independent Office for Police Conduct referral has also been made due to prior police involvement with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54260078318.