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AI TRIAGE Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

Health Secretary James Murray has confirmed a phased rollout of an AI-powered triage tool through the NHS App, set to reach over 200,000 patients in England within the next year. The system aims to reduce GP phone line queues by guiding patients to appropriate care based on their symptoms, ahead of a full national launch by April 2028.

Cutting GP Phone Queues

Murray dismissed concerns about replacing human judgement, emphasising the AI triage tool will be an alternative to phoning a GP, not a replacement. Patients will initially answer symptom questions on the NHS App, which then recommends next steps, such as seeing a GP, visiting a pharmacy, self-care, or emergency services. All AI advice will be reviewed by clinicians during the trial, who can override recommendations if necessary.

Successful Sussex Pilot

Early trials at a GP practice in Sussex showed promising results, with morning phone queues dropping by nearly a third. Dr Ragu Rajan from Wealden Ridge Medical Partnership said the AI enabled patients to convey their needs and be directed to the right care first, improving efficiency within the practice.

Expanding AI in NHS

Murray also highlighted AI’s role in reducing paperwork by taking clinical notes for doctors and nurses. This innovation is expected to save clinicians up to 47 minutes daily, potentially creating capacity for 3.4 million extra consultations annually. Initial rollouts for AI note-taking are underway at four london/">London NHS trusts, with plans to expand nationwide.

Safety And Accessibility Concerns

Opposition figures and patient groups have voiced worries about safety, digital exclusion, and usability. Dennis Reed of Silver Voices cautioned that those in pain or confusion might misreport symptoms, risking patient safety. The Royal College of Nursing supported the AI’s potential benefits but urged that qualified professionals must retain final decisions.

Future Of NHS Digital Care

NHS England chief Sir Jim Mackey backed the AI programmes, stressing that technology will help patients access the right care first time while freeing up GP time for urgent cases. The government’s £10 billion NHS technology investment underpins this digital transformation, aiming to modernise healthcare and improve patient outcomes across England.

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