Two Arrested After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Hounslow

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 22-year-old Haruun Hassan following a fatal stabbing in Hounslow, west london/">London. The incident happened at the junction of Bath Road and Great South West Road at 1,47am on Tuesday, 30 June. The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene, where Haruun was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead. Both suspects, a 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, were detained on Sunday, 5 July, and are currently in police custody.

Haruun Hassan Attack

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, leading the probe, expressed condolences to Haruun’s family and confirmed the arrests. Officers are urging anyone with information or footage related to the stabbing to come forward to aid the investigation.

Victim Identified Locally

Haruun Hassan was known in the local community. His next of kin are receiving support from specially trained officers following the tragic loss.

Urgent Witness Appeal

The Metropolitan Police continue to seek information from witnesses that could help clarify the circumstances of the stabbing. They have asked anyone with details to contact them on 101 quoting reference CAD 0540/30JUN26, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.