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POLICE RAID Torbay Police Seize Drugs Weapons Arrest Four in Warrants Operation

Torbay Police Seize Drugs Weapons Arrest Four in Warrants Operation

Torbay police executed multiple warrants on 1 July 2026, seizing suspected drugs, weapons, and arresting four individuals across operations in Torquay and Paignton. The action involved Torquay Neighbourhood and Neighbourhood Support Teams responding to intelligence and public reports, highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle drug and weapon offences in the area.

Drugs And Currency Seized In

During an early morning raid in Torquay, officers found suspected class A and B drugs at a residential property. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and counterfeit currency. This operation was carried out under a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

Wanted Women Caught On CCTV

Following tips from the public, Torbay Council CCTV operators identified two women in Torquay. One was arrested at Memorial Park for failing to appear in court over drug offences, while another was caught after a brief foot chase for failing to appear at court related to shoplifting charges.

Weapons And Drugs Found In

A separate raid in Paignton uncovered suspected illegal drugs and various weapons, linked to an ongoing investigation. During this search, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft offences. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police Praise Community And CCTV

Torquay Sector Inspector Rob Harvey said: “I would like to say thanks to the CCTV team and members of the public for their reports. This operation demonstrates some great team work across the Community Safety Partnership.” Paignton Sector Inspector Pete Giesens added: “This is another example of the positive work that the neighbourhood police teams carry out each week. We will keep focusing on making Torbay a safer place. Your information helps us get results.”

If you have information about crime or anti-social behaviour in your community, report it to Devon & Cornwall Police via Devon & Cornwall Police website or call 101. Follow Torquay Police and Paignton Police on Facebook for updates.

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