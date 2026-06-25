Drugs Gang Jailed For Life Over Talbot Green Murder Of Joanne Penney

Six members of a drugs gang were sentenced to life imprisonment after the murder of Joanne Penney, who was fatally shot at her door in Talbot Green on 9 March 2025. Police revealed the killing occurred during a deadly turf war between two organised crime groups using the property as a drug base. The victim had no links to the gangs but became a tragic casualty of their violence.

Gang Roles Exposed

Marcus Huntley, 21, admitted to firing the fatal shot. Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 40, had been ordered to knock on Joanne’s door to lure her outside. Jordan Mills-Smith, 34, was also present when Joanne was shot. Joshua Gordon, 28, headed a Leicester organised crime group and orchestrated the attack from a getaway car. Renaldo Daniel Baptiste, 39, supplied the firearm and arranged the shooting, while Kristina Ginova, 22, contributed to the wider conspiracy.

Life Sentences Handed Down

At Cardiff Crown Court, Huntley received a minimum term of 30 years and 146 days. Gordon was sentenced to at least 32 years, while Baptiste was given the longest minimum term of 42 years. Mills-Smith got 27 years, Quailey-Dashper 14 years, and Ginova 12 years. All six defendants were handed life sentences for their involvement in the murder.

Supporting Convictions

Two others—Laura John, 23, and Donna James, 51—were convicted of assisting an offender by helping Mills-Smith flee the area after the shooting. Additional defendants connected to the case, including Sai Raj Manne, Molly Ruth Cooper, and Callum Kelleher, face sentencing in July 2026.

CPS Statement