Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

IN COURT Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

The man accused of murdering British charity worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross and abandoning her body in a suitcase has appeared before a court in Athens for the first time. Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, appeared at a preliminary hearing held behind closed doors at the Evelpidon Street Courthouse, just minutes from the derelict building where Ms Ross’s body was discovered on 18 July. The hearing comes as Greek authorities continue investigating the death of the 38-year-old British aid worker, whose body was found inside a suitcase by a homeless man.

Murder, robbery and weapons charges

Ahmadzai has been charged with:

  • Murder
  • Robbery
  • Illegal possession of a weapon

He was brought to court in an unmarked grey Hyundai i30 under police escort. Judicial sources believe his legal team may seek a standard 48-hour adjournment to prepare his formal testimony, which would see him returned to custody before proceedings continue.

Admits moving body but denies murder

According to investigators, Ahmadzai has admitted placing Ms Ross’s body into a suitcase and transporting it to the abandoned building where it was later found. He has also admitted withdrawing €10,000 (around £8,500) from cash machines using her bank cards after her death. However, he continues to deny murdering her. A senior criminal lawyer involved in the case said investigators do not believe his account, describing it as his apparent defence strategy.

CCTV and phone evidence

Greek police say they have gathered extensive evidence as part of the investigation. This reportedly includes CCTV footage showing a man matching Ahmadzai’s description wheeling a black suitcase through Athens on 16 July. Investigators also believe a series of text messages sent to Ms Ross’s friends and family after her death were sent by Ahmadzai in an apparent attempt to disguise what had happened.

Alleged attempt to mislead investigators

According to Greek media outlet Proto Thema, Ahmadzai allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by claiming an unnamed extremist jihadist group had been responsible for Ms Ross’s death, alleging she had been targeted because she was attempting to convert people to Christianity. Police are continuing to investigate those claims.

Background

The court heard Ahmadzai fled Afghanistan in 2016 after members of his family were reportedly killed by the Taliban. He travelled through Pakistan, Iran and Turkey before eventually settling in Greece. After converting to Christianity in 2017, he met his future wife, Alaina Hall, from the US state of Georgia, and the couple married in 2023. Ms Ross is understood to have met the couple while volunteering with a refugee charity. Investigators have also reviewed historic social media posts believed to belong to Ahmadzai in which he criticised corruption within charitable organisations.

Wife gives evidence

Ahmadzai’s wife has since provided a statement to investigators. She told police she woke during the early hours of 15 July to find her husband missing. Using the Find My Friends app, she said she tracked his location to Ms Ross’s apartment. She also told officers she became suspicious after receiving expensive gifts from her husband, including €2,550 (around £2,200) and an iPhone 17 Pro, which she feared may have been purchased using stolen bank cards. The investigation into Ms Ross’s death remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wakefield launches “Jog On” campaign to tackle harassment of female runners

JOG ON Wakefield launches “Jog On” campaign to tackle harassment of female runners

UK News
Man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as Grim Reaper carrying a scythe

GRIM REAPER Man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as Grim Reaper carrying a scythe

UK News
Ofsted secures first successful prosecution of illegal children’s home provider after Kent investigation

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Ofsted secures first successful prosecution of illegal children’s home provider after Kent investigation

UK News
Off-duty police officer hailed a hero after saving runner’s life at Westbury parkrun

NEVER OFF DUTY Off-duty police officer hailed a hero after saving runner’s life at Westbury parkrun

UK News
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton hospitalised after reported self-harm during livestream

LIVESTREAM Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton hospitalised after reported self-harm during livestream

UK News
Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

NEW TRIAL Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

UK News
Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

FLASHER PROBE Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

UK News
Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

HEALTH WARNING Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

UK News
Mansfield storage units allegedly used as hub for drugs and firearms operation as organised crime group awaits sentencing

CRIME MOB Mansfield storage units allegedly used as hub for drugs and firearms operation as organised crime group awaits sentencing

UK News
Triple murderer Kyle Clifford could cost taxpayers millions over his lifetime behind bars

TEN MILLION Triple murderer Kyle Clifford could cost taxpayers millions over his lifetime behind bars

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

STAB PROBE Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

UK News
Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

IN THE CLEAR Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

UK News
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

DRUGS HAUL Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

UK News
Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

PATTERN OF ABUSE Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

NEVER BE RELEASED Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

BATTERY WARNING E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

UK News
E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

UK News
Watch Live