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SERIOUS ATTACK Police release new image after Coventry assault left man with life-changing injuries

Police release new image after Coventry assault left man with life-changing injuries

Police have released a new image of a man they want to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Coventry that left a man with life-changing injuries. The attack took place at the junction of Holbrook Lane and Lythalls Lane on 3 May 2026. West Midlands Police say the latest appeal follows an earlier public request to identify two men in connection with the incident.

Fresh appeal

Detectives have now issued a new image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Officers are urging the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward as the investigation continues.

Arrest made

Police confirmed that one person has already been arrested and interviewed in connection with the assault. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Information requested

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation. Anyone who recognises the man in the newly released image, or who has any information about the assault, is urged to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference 20/236248/26.

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