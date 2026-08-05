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MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder following fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

Man charged with murder following fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man at a traveller site near Cricklade. Shane Porter, 35, of Calcutt Park, Calcutt, has been charged with the murder of Jimmy Ward, 36, following the shooting at the traveller site in Calcutt on Sunday 2 August. He has also been charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate. Porter has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court via video link on Thursday 6 August.

Two others charged

Wiltshire Police have also charged Eddie Porter, 74, and Tammy Brown, 42, both from Luton, with assisting an offender and possession of a shotgun without a certificate. Both have been remanded into custody and are also due to appear before magistrates via video link on Thursday. Two other men who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation is being led by Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said:

“My thoughts continue to be with Jimmy’s next of kin at this difficult time.

“A scene and increased policing presence will remain at the site in the coming days while further activity is carried out.

“I’d like to express again my thanks to the local community for their patience and support since Sunday.

“I appreciate the significant concern this incident has generated, so please consider speaking with officers about any information or concerns you may have.”

Police presence to remain

Officers continue to maintain a cordon at the traveller site while forensic examinations and further enquiries are carried out. Wiltshire Police have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to speak with officers as the murder investigation continues.

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Topics :Crime

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