Jordan Honeyman Trial Reveals Blood-Stained Home in Alan Lawson Murder Case

Fresh forensic evidence was presented in court, revealing that Jordan Honeyman’s home was extensively stained with the blood of the alleged victim Alan Lawson. The trial, ongoing in the UK, hears how the 30-year-old accused allegedly carried out a violent assault on 36-year-old Lawson inside the property.

Blood Evidence Detailed

Forensic experts described widespread blood staining throughout the house, supporting the prosecution’s claim of a prolonged and brutal attack. The evidence points to a sustained assault causing serious injury to Lawson.

Disposal Of Evidence

Prosecutors say Honeyman attempted to cover up the attack by disposing of blood-soaked clothing, footwear, and other materials in the sea. This action is claimed to have been an effort to obstruct justice.

Family Testimony

A police statement from Honeyman’s mother was read to the jury, revealing she was told by her son about a fight in which Lawson hit his head. She said she urged him to get medical help, which the prosecution alleges he ignored.

Video and CCTV shown

The court also heard from a witness who received a video reportedly sent by Honeyman showing Lawson naked, injured, and covered in blood. Screenshots from the footage were shown to the jury. CCTV footage from the early morning of 3 February 2024 was presented, allegedly capturing Honeyman outside a witness’s mother’s home, shouting and challenging the witness to a fight.

Trial Continues

The prosecution’s case depicts a narrative of a savage attack followed by attempts to clean the crime scene and destroy evidence. The trial continues with further forensic and witness testimonies expected.