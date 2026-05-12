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NAME CHANGE United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

A national magazine published by the United Reformed Church (URC) has been forced to rebrand after widespread confusion with the political party Reform UK. After 52 years of publishing under the name Reform, the church announced the magazine will now be called Reformed to stop readers mistakenly expecting political content associated with Nigel Farage’s party.

Reader Backlash Prompts Change

Several people signed up for the magazine expecting provocative political commentary from Reform UK, but received religious content instead. Following a poll, 86% of readers supported the name change to avoid further mix-ups.

Widespread Urc Presence In Wiltshire

The United Reformed Church has many congregations across Wiltshire, including in Mere, Malmesbury and Swindon, where confusion over the magazine’s name had become a concern among local churches.

Church Official Explains Decision

Stephen Tomkins, editor of the newly named Reformed, said: “We’d talked about changing the name for a few years as Reform UK became more prominent. But at first, we took the view, ‘It was our name first!’” He added, “The URC is not attached to any political party and does not want the name of its magazine to suggest that it is.”

Clear Break From Political Links

Tomkins highlighted that the URC’s General Assembly holds positions on public issues, such as migration and asylum, that differ from Reform UK’s policies. The new title keeps a connection to the church while eliminating political confusion.

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