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APP UPDATE TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

TikTok is rolling out a new ad-free subscription option priced at £3.99 in the UK, targeting users aged 18 and over. The social media platform will notify eligible users over the coming months to inform them about this optional upgrade aimed at enhancing their experience.

Ad-free Option Details

Users who subscribe to the £3.99 plan will be able to enjoy TikTok without any advertisements. This new offering marks TikTok’s first paid subscription service in the UK market.

Who Gets Notified

Notifications about the ad-free plan will be sent directly within the app to users aged 18 and above. This will give the option to choose a premium, interruption-free experience.

Continued Free Use With Ads

Those who decide not to subscribe can continue using TikTok for free, with personalised ads displayed based on their data and usage patterns.

Impact on UK TikTok Users

The new subscription could appeal to heavy users looking for a smoother feed without distractions, while still preserving TikTok’s free model for others.

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