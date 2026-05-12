Donald Trump Comments on Keir Starmer Resignation Amid UK Labour Turmoil

US President Donald Trump spoke on the mounting pressure facing UK Labour leader Keir Starmer as calls for his resignation escalate across the party. Speaking outside the White House on May 12, 2026, Trump suggested Starmer’s decision to quit or remain in charge was ‘‘up to him,’’ while criticising his performance on energy policy. Meanwhile, Labour ministers, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reaffirmed their support for Starmer amid ongoing Cabinet resignations.

Trump Criticises Labour Leader

Trump slammed Starmer for being ‘‘killed on energy’’ and accused him of ‘‘windmilling your country to death,’’ signalling the poll woes Starmer faces in the UK. His comments came as the Labour leader battles internal dissent following high-profile ministerial resignations.

Ministers Quit Cabinet

Four ministers have now stepped down, including Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, who publicly called for Starmer to resign, citing a loss of public confidence. This followed safeguarding minister Jess Phillips’ scathing resignation letter calling out Starmer’s slow pace of reform. Housing Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh and victims minister Alex Davies-Jones also quit, deepening Labour’s leadership crisis.

Starmer Refuses To Resign

Despite mounting pressure, Sir Keir Starmer told his Cabinet he will not resign and challenged any challenger to come forward. Reports state he refused to permit further discussion about his leadership or hold individual meetings with Cabinet members after the announcement.

Labour Remains Divided

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declared she was ‘‘cracking on with the job’’ and would not step down, a potential boost for Starmer’s position. Shadow Secretary Wes Streeting is scheduled to meet with Starmer, aiming to navigate the growing internal turmoil within the party ranks.