Ayrshire Carer Struck Off After Strangling Dog in Beith Park

Aija Cernevica, a 30-year-old carer from Kilbirnie, Ayrshire, has been struck off after being jailed for three years for battering and strangling a dog to death at Orr’s Trust Public Park in Beith. The disturbing attack occurred in May last year and was witnessed by children, prompting police intervention. Cernevica admitted her offence at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in January.

Brutal Abuse In Public

Police arrived to find the dog dead after Cernevica repeatedly struck the animal, kicked, bit, and strangled it using her body weight and hands. The attack was described as violent and abusive, carried out while she was on bail.

Horrified Witnesses

Children saw the shocking scene as Cernevica swung the dog across a fence, dragged it on the ground, and ultimately strangled it. The public emotional distress caused was noted during the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing.

Sssc Removes From Register

The Scottish Social Services Council confirmed Cernevica’s indefinite removal from the care register, citing serious concerns over her fitness to practise and the risk she poses to public safety. The regulator warned that no conditions could remedy her behaviour or restore confidence in the profession.

Regulators Strong Condemnation

“Your actions caused the suffering and death of an animal in your care. You engaged in a course of violent and abusive behaviour over a day, which indicates a pattern,” the SSSC stated.”There are significant public protection concerns arising from your behaviour. The reputation of the profession could be damaged as a result.”

The watchdog also revealed Cernevica was found with five blades during the attack, further highlighting the severity of her conduct.