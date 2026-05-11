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STREET ATTACK Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

A woman was caught on camera violently attacking a pedestrian with a broom on a busy street in Wembley, london/">London on 7 May. Shocking footage shows the woman repeatedly striking the man until he falls before he manages to escape. The bizarre assault drew attention from passers-by and was widely shared online, raising concerns about public safety.

Broom Attack Captured

The clip, taken by a bystander, shows the woman aggressively swinging a household broom at a man dressed in a cream suit. After several blows, the man drops to the ground but quickly gets up and flees the scene.

Incident Sparks Public Shock

Onlookers gathered around the scene but kept their distance, visibly disturbed by the violent outburst. A loud reaction of “ooooh” can be heard from the crowd as the attack unfolds.

Woman Shouts About Phone

After the man runs off, the attacker starts shouting about a “phone” and picks up a device from the ground, adding to the strange nature of the incident.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 11,000 views and sparking discussions about street violence and the need for increased vigilance in public areas.

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