Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

Sixty firefighters from London Fire Brigade tackled a major fire in a block of flats on Charlotte Despard Avenue, Battersea, on Monday evening. The blaze, reported at 6.46pm engulfed most of a seventh-floor flat in the ten-storey building, triggering an extensive emergency response. The fire was brought under control by 8.26pm with crews using an aerial 32-metre turntable ladder to fight the flames from above.

Massive Fire Response

Eight fire engines and firefighters from Battersea, Clapham, Lambeth, and neighbouring stations attended the scene. Control Officers received over 20 calls related to the incident, highlighting its seriousness and reach.

Seventh-floor Flat Ablaze

The fire ravaged most of the seventh-floor flat, spreading rapidly within the upper levels of the residential building. Emergency teams focused on containing the blaze to minimise damage to adjacent properties.

High-access Firefighting

Firefighters deployed one of the Brigade’s high-reach turntable ladders, enabling them to tackle flames that were difficult to access from the ground. This equipment proved crucial in controlling the fire from above.

Cause Under Investigation

The London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the origin of the fire. Authorities have not released any details on possible causes, and inquiries remain ongoing.