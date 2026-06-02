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POLICE JUSTICE Warren Conn Jailed 14 Years for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse

Warren Conn Jailed 14 Years for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse

A 14-year prison sentence was handed to Warren Conn after police uncovered abusive content on an old mobile phone linked to years-old sexual assaults. Conn was arrested in January 2026 by the Police Service of Northern Ireland at his County Armagh home, having previously lived in Sandwich, Kent. His conviction follows a digital forensic investigation that revealed multiple offences, including rape and possession of indecent images of children.

Shocking Video Discovery

The case began when a woman found a 25-minute video on an old phone showing Conn sexually assaulting her several years earlier. She had no memory of the recording or consenting to the acts depicted. Subsequent forensic examination revealed further evidence indicating rape.

Cross-force Operation

Following Conn’s arrest at his home in Armagh, police seized two mobile phones and a laptop, which were examined by Kent Police’s Digital Forensics Unit. The investigation uncovered a large collection of indecent images of children, increasing the gravity of charges against Conn.

Guilty Pleas Entered

Conn was transferred to Kent for questioning, where, over three interviews across two days, he admitted to 15 sexual offences, including rape and child abuse offences. He pleaded guilty to all charges, leading to his sentencing.

Sentencing At Canterbury Crown Court

On 28 May 2026, the 50-year-old, formerly of Kings Park Mews, Lurgan, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court. He will serve 14 years in prison for the offences.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Detective Constable Joe Warner said: “This case shows that no matter how much time has passed, victims can still come forward, and they will be taken seriously. I want to commend the victim for her courage and her continued support throughout this complex investigation. Her bravery in reporting these horrific offences has ensured that Conn was held accountable.”

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