Ex-Sussex Teacher David Clarke Jailed 26 Years for Systematic School Abuse

David James Clarke, 82, a former religious education teacher at a now-closed East Sussex preparatory school, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for sexually abusing 14 boys over 11 years. The offences occurred between 1978 and 1989 at Newlands School in Seaford, where Clarke used his role running the photography club to exploit pupils in the school’s darkroom.

Long-term Abuse Uncovered

At Brighton Crown Court, Clarke was convicted of 45 counts, including 36 indecent assaults, five counts of gross indecency with a child, one count of buggery, and possession of indecent images. Police found disturbing images on his computer after arresting him at his Norfolk home.

Trust Betrayed

Prosecutors detailed how Clarke deliberately chose vulnerable boys and used bribes, threats, and manipulation to silence them and maintain control during his prolonged abuse.

Survivors Speak Out

Victims gave powerful impact statements describing the lasting damage Clarke’s crimes inflicted on their mental health, relationships, and adult lives, highlighting the severe personal cost of his actions.

Police and CPS Praise Survivors

Sussex Police commended the bravery of the 14 survivors who came forward decades later. The Crown Prosecution Service condemned Clarke’s abuse of authority for personal gain, ensuring he is now held fully accountable.