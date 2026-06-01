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DRUG DRIVING Raheem Sterling Arrested After Erratic £270k Lamborghini M3 Drive

Raheem Sterling Arrested After Erratic £270k Lamborghini M3 Drive

Raheem Sterling was arrested on Thursday morning after dangerously driving his £270,000 Lamborghini on the M3 southbound near the Minley Interchange in Hampshire. Police detained the former England star on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. Dashcam footage reveals Sterling weaving across three lanes moments before crashing into motorway barriers just before 9am.

Repeated Lane Weaving

The dashcam video, captured by a driving instructor, shows Sterling’s Lamborghini abruptly cutting across lanes multiple times on the busy motorway. The instructor said Sterling forced him to brake as the car narrowly avoided the central reservation. Moments before the crash, Sterling was seen turning back into the inside lane after aggressively accelerating across lanes.

Balloon Inside Vehicle

In the footage, what appears to be a balloon—allegedly containing a recreational drug known as ‘hippy crack’—is visible inside the car. The dashcam operator described seeing Sterling drive erratically while apparently using the balloon during the journey around 8:45am.

Serious Police Charges

Hampshire Police have charged Sterling with multiple offences, including dangerous driving and drug-related charges. Investigations remain ongoing, with Sterling currently released on bail as inquiries continue into the incident.

Career On The Line

At 31, Sterling’s football career has been in decline following moves away from manchester/">Manchester City to Chelsea, a challenging loan at Arsenal, and a brief, unsuccessful spell at Feyenoord. The incident raises further questions over his future on and off the pitch.

Fortunate To Avoid Worse

The driving instructor emphasised how close Sterling came to a serious accident: “He was very fortunate that he did not cause harm to himself or others.” The crash resulted only in damage to the barriers, with no reported injuries to Sterling or other motorists.

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Topics :Crime

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