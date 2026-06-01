Surgeon Neil Hopper Struck Off for Self-Amputation Insurance Fraud

Neil Hopper, a 50-year-old consultant vascular surgeon, has been struck off the medical register following a 2025 conviction for insurance fraud linked to self-inflicted leg amputations. Hopper deliberately froze his own legs with dry ice to claim over £466,000 from insurers. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled he poses a risk to patient safety and ordered his immediate suspension.

False Sepsis Story

Hopper falsely claimed his leg amputations were caused by sepsis contracted on a family camping trip in 2019. He appeared on ITV’s This Morning, describing a supposed life-threatening infection and stating he chose amputation over skin grafts.

Insurance Fraud Case

At Truro Crown Court, evidence showed Hopper intentionally harmed himself to fraudulently claim £235,622 from one insurer and £231,031 from another. Prosecutors exposed his fabricated injury story related to sepsis.

Links To Body Modification

The investigation uncovered Hopper’s involvement with extreme body modification content, including videos of voluntary genital removal. He exchanged around 1,500 messages expressing a desire to become an amputee, linked by prosecutors to a long-standing sexual fetish.

Medical Licence Revoked

The tribunal imposed immediate suspension on Hopper’s registration, effective from today, with erasure due in 28 days unless an appeal is lodged. Hopper remains in prison and has not contested the tribunal’s ruling.

Trust Reassures Patients

Hopper was employed at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust from 2013 until his 2023 suspension. The trust confirmed Hopper’s offences were unrelated to his clinical work and assured no patient safety concerns. Patients with questions can contact the Patient Experience team on 01872 25 2793 or at [email protected].