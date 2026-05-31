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ELECTION PLOT Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

Andy Burnham is reportedly preparing for a snap general election if he becomes Labour leader and Prime Minister, with plans including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor. The Greater Manchester Mayor is set to contest next month’s Makerfield by-election, potentially securing a seat in Parliament to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership—a contest he is predicted to win comfortably, according to recent polling.

Snap Election Strategy

Sources reveal Burnham’s team is “wargaming” scenarios for an early election to secure his mandate. However, many Labour MPs are reportedly uneasy, fearing the impact on their seats. Internal discussions suggest that Burnham may have to reassure MPs by pledging not to call a snap poll immediately after taking office.

Mahmood As Chancellor

Shabana Mahmood’s potential role as Chancellor is reportedly based on a prior agreement with Burnham. Sources suggest Mahmood’s public calls for Keir Starmer to step down were part of positioning herself for a top cabinet role under new leadership.

Shadow Cabinet Shake-up

Alongside Mahmood, former deputy PM Angela Rayner and Lucy Powell are tipped for senior cabinet roles in a Burnham government. Josh Simons, who vacated the Makerfield seat for Burnham, may receive a peerage or influential policy role. The new leadership team reportedly includes advice from Sue Grey, Starmer’s former chief of staff.

Constitutional Moves

Sources have indicated that Buckingham Palace has been approached to check for any constitutional barriers to a second King’s Speech this year. This would enable a fresh legislative agenda, marking a break from the Labour platform that won the 2024 general election.

Leadership Challenge Looms

While Burnham has avoided direct calls for Starmer’s resignation, framing his Makerfield run as a push for Labour to realign with working-class voters, the rapid behind-the-scenes preparations suggest a change in leadership is expected soon. Neither Burnham nor his team have publicly addressed these reports.

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