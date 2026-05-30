Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

Irene, 46, a dedicated carer employed by Avida Supported Living, was found dead inside the supported living home in Winson Green on 23 June after colleagues raised concerns when they lost contact with her. Her death highlights the risks of lone working in high-risk care settings.

Heartfelt Family Tribute

Irene’s family remembered her as a woman with a “beautiful smile and hearty laughter”, who devoted her life to supporting others. They expressed deep sorrow, stating no sentence can capture the scale of their loss or the horror of her final moments.

Workplace Risks Spotlighted

The family warned that Irene’s death should not be treated as an isolated tragedy. They called on agencies, regulators, and the government to recognise that lone working in vulnerable care environments is unsafe and can have fatal consequences.

A Call For Change

Emphasising the ongoing risk for care workers, Irene’s relatives urged greater protections, highlighting that “there are thousands of Irenes out there who may be at risk” while working alone in challenging roles requiring compassion and trust.