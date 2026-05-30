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BABY DEATH PROBE Baby Dies After Welfare Concern in Gateshead Home, Two Arrested

Baby Dies After Welfare Concern in Gateshead Home, Two Arrested

Northumbria Police arrested a man and woman after responding to welfare concerns about a baby in a Gateshead home. The incident happened in Deckham on Thursday afternoon following a call from the ambulance service. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the baby sadly died shortly after arrival, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Urgent Police Response

Officers were called to the property at about 1:45pm after paramedics raised alarms about the infant’s condition. Immediate action was taken to secure the scene and assist emergency services.

Suspects Released On Bail

The man faces suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child, while the woman is under suspicion of neglect. Both have since been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Investigation Underway

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the investigation remains at an early stage and urged the public to avoid speculation while officers establish the full circumstances around the baby’s tragic death.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time. We immediately launched an investigation, and two people have been arrested in connection with the report,” the spokesperson added.

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Topics :Crime

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