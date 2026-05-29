Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

Muhammad Sheikhi, a 33-year-old Syrian refugee, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two young women in Falkirk during the early hours. The assaults happened near a railway bridge and a local skate park, locations connected to the victims’ movements after a night out. Sheikhi was staying at the Cladhan Hotel, which has been a point of local controversy for housing asylum seekers. The convictions followed a four-day trial at Stirling Sheriff Court led by a jury.

Multiple Victims

The first victim, aged 22, was approached and assaulted under a railway bridge shortly after leaving a nightclub. Less than an hour later, a second woman, 21, was attacked at a nearby skate park. She was grabbed intimately and prevented from leaving until the assault ended.

Denial In Court

Throughout the trial, Sheikhi denied the charges, insisting he was attempting to help the women, not harm them. The jury ultimately rejected his defence and found him guilty on both counts.

Legal Outcome

Sentencing has been deferred until 29 June to allow for the preparation of relevant reports. Sheikhi remains in custody and has been officially placed on the sex offenders’ register following his conviction.

Local Impact

The case has intensified scrutiny around the accommodation at the Cladhan Hotel, which has been a focal point of community debate concerning asylum seeker housing in Falkirk.