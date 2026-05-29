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POLICE CORDON Man’s Body Found on Rottingdean Beach – Sussex Police Probe

Man’s Body Found on Rottingdean Beach – Sussex Police Probe

Sussex Police responded on the morning of Friday, May 29, after the body of a man was discovered on Rottingdean Beach. Officers established a police cordon as investigations got underway to identify the man and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Find Body

Emergency services were alerted following reports of a male body found on the beach. Sussex Police confirmed attendance at the scene and have launched enquiries.

Identity Not Confirmed

The man has not yet been formally identified. Sussex Police continue efforts to notify next of kin and gather information about his identity.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are working to establish the cause of death and any relevant details related to the man’s presence on Rottingdean Beach. The police cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

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