Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

Sussex Police are urgently searching for 58-year-old Tiina, missing from Brighton since midday on Thursday, 21 May 2026. Last seen heading towards Withdean Park at 12:25pm, Tiina was captured on CCTV wearing a light shirt, grey or blue jogging bottoms or jeans, white deck shoes, and carrying a colourful tote bag. She stands 5’8″ with short brown hair and speaks with a distinctive Scandinavian accent, making this search a high priority for authorities and community safety.

Last Confirmed Sighting

CCTV footage shows Tiina approaching Withdean Park near Braybon Avenue, but police have no confirmed sightings since. Searches inside Withdean Park have been extensive but yielded no leads on her whereabouts.

Wide-ranging Search Effort

Police alongside specialist dog units, drones, Sussex Search and Rescue teams, and local volunteers have combed Withdean Park, Waterhall, and nearby green spaces. Efforts have also extended towards Henfield and other popular South Downs locations Tiina frequently visits, including Devil’s Dyke, Pyecombe, Plumpton, and Stanmer Park.

Public Urged To Assist

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen has appealed to the public to thoroughly check gardens, sheds, outbuildings, allotments, and any secluded spaces where Tiina may have taken shelter. Anyone with information, sightings, or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police immediately, referencing Operation Bydown.