More Arrests Made in Huddersfield Attempted Murder Investigation

Police have arrested four more suspects following a violent attack on a 30-year-old woman at Topaz Close, Huddersfield, on Monday, 11 May. The latest arrests came after five warrants were executed across Huddersfield in the early hours of Thursday, 28 May, extending the ongoing investigation into the attempted murder.

New Arrests Unveiled

A 35-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, with two men aged 33 and 35 arrested for conspiracy to murder. A 38-year-old woman was also taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in police custody awaiting further questioning.

Previous Teen Arrests

Two 17-year-old boys previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder continue to be on police bail as investigations proceed.

Ongoing Police Appeal

The victim remains in the hospital receiving treatment. West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the attack at around 10.30pm on 11 May or has any footage to come forward to aid inquiries.

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