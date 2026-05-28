Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

A Met Police officer was driving at around 80mph on the wrong side of a 30mph road in Eltham before a fatal crash that killed pregnant Mariam Ahmed and her unborn child on October 17, 2024, a court heard.

Speeding on the Wrong Side

PC Chris Johnson, 56, was driving the vehicle involved at ‘somewhere in the region of 80mph,’ according to the prosecution. At impact, he was braking at around 50mph. He faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

High-speed Police Chase

Another officer, former PC Danny Tomkins, 35, was driving a separate police car at 78mph, overtaking Ms Ahmed’s vehicle moments before the collision. He denies dangerous driving.

On-duty Deployment

Both officers were part of a pre-planned Met Police operation targeting suspected criminal vehicles. Ms Ahmed was travelling in the same direction and had signalled to turn off before the crash.

Investigation And Court Proceedings

The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation following a mandatory referral. Johnson and Tomkins appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and were granted unconditional bail. Their next hearing is at the Old Bailey on June 25.